A new video shows Freddie Flintoff speaking publicly for the first time since his Top Gear crash last year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The footage, released by the England Cricket Board shows the cricketer turned Top Gear presenter making a heartfelt speech in front of the current cricket team.

Freddie, whose scars look fainter in the video, presents cricketer Tom Hartley with his cap for the England Cricket team as he also references his own “hard” times over the past few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, Freddie, 45, said: “It gives me so much pleasure to share what’s going to be a day you remember for the rest of your life. Your journey hasn’t been like a lot of people, no academy, no assistance, which to me suggests a steeliness, a determination, a passion – which might not be evident on the outside but it’s definitely burning inside.”

Freddie then plays with the cap in his hand as he continued: “When you get this cap, it changes your life. It’s one of those things where there’s a before and after it, this enables you to walk tall and move faster, play with passion, play with pride,play with belief and also part of a family of people. They’ll share the good times with you, the successes, and as I found over the past few months, they’ll be there during the hardest times of your life, they’ll stand next to you.

"So like the lion on the cap Tom, be brave, be fearless, be proud and enjoy every minute. It gives me great pleasure to present caop number 272 to Tom Hartley.”

The father of four has been notabaly absent from the public eye since he suffered a crash whilst filming Top Gear in December 2022.

Tom Hartley of England is presented with his international cap by Andrew (Freddie) Flintoff during the 2nd Metro Bank ODI match between England and Ireland at Trent Bridge on September 23, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie sustained facial injuries and broken ribs when the car he was driving veered off the road at 130mph at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took nine months for Freddie to be pictured at a public event again, when he attended the first Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand on Friday, September 8, with his facial injuries still clearly visible.