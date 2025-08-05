Freddie Flintoff reunites with the "absolute superheroes" who saved his life

Lancashire born cricket turned TV star Freddie Flintoff has praised the “love and compassion” of NHS staff who cared for him after his car crash at a Top Gear test track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former international cricketer and current England Lions and Northern Superchargers Men’s coach visited hospital workers last week who looked after him in the aftermath of the accident, which he described as “the lowest I’ve ever been”.

In December 2022, Preston born Freddie sustained severe injuries while filming at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey for an episode of BBC show Top Gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His surgeon described Freddie’s case as one of the most complex he has ever seen.

The father of four was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in Tooting – a major trauma centre.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to all the staff at St George’s,” Freddie said.

“I came here probably the lowest I’ve ever been, in need of help and the expertise, the love, the compassion they showed me was incredible.

“I’ll be eternally grateful – absolute superheroes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Flintoff with staff from St George’s Hospital, where he was trated following his Top Gear crash | St George’s Hospital

Recalling the incident, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon Jahrad Haq, said: “I was on call that day and received a phone call from the emergency department consultant.

“A lot of injuries are managed at a more junior level before escalating, so I knew this one was serious.

“Of all the trauma cases I’ve seen in over 20 years, this was among the most complex.”

Shamim Umarji, consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, said: “It’s very rewarding when patients come back and you get to see them not just as patients, but as people. It’s a real privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you see their recovery, you remember how important our job is.

“It was wonderful to see Freddie again and his visit gave staff a real boost. He spent a lot of time chatting to everyone and it meant a lot.”

Kate Slemeck, managing director for St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the care we provide at St George’s.

“It’s always heart-warming to hear from patients about the expert care, compassion and kindness they’ve received from our clinical and support teams, and this shows the lasting impact they have on people, long after they’ve left hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a documentary about the accident, Freddie described how he used the split-second decision-making from his cricketing days to try to reduce the impact of the crash.

He said he was “pulled face-down on the runway” for about 50 metres under the car.

The former England star said he thought he had died in the accident.

For months after the crash Flintoff disappeared from public view and would leave his house only for medical appointments

His recovery has been documented in a documentary, Flintoff, streamed on Disney+.