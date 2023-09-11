Preston born star Freddie Flintoff is reportedly set to start filming for the BBC again, for the first time since his Top Gear crash.

The 45-year-old former cricketer has been noteably absent from our television screens ever since he suffered a crash in December 2021.

Freddie sustained facial injuries and broken ribs when the car he was driving veered off the road at 130mph at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Following the crash, filming for Top Gear was halted, and it has not yet been announced when it will resume.

Main picture: Freddie Fintoff in Field of Dreams (credit BGBC). Insert: Freddie pictured last week (credit Getty)

Last Friday (September 8), Freddie was pictured publicly for the first time since the incident as he attended the first Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand.

Now national papers are reporting he will be back on our screens again soon for the second series of another of his popular TV shows-BBC’s Field of Dreams.

The BBC announced in October 2022 that it had commissioned a second series of the show, but this was two months before Freddie’s crash and in April 2023 it was reported that the BBC had postponed production.

A source has now told The Mirror that Freddie “is gearing up to get back to work” on the programme, with filming starting this winter.

The source said: “We know how much this series meant to him. It was a passion project that was also loved by the viewers, so it's great it will mark his return to the screen after what must have been an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Field of Dreams was a three part documentary which saw the former England all-rounder create a cricket team from scratch with reluctant Preston teenagers, and it proved popular from beginning to end.

Freddie has also been exercising his coaching skills on a more national scale recently, having unofficially joined England’s backroom team in an unpaid capacity for four ODIs against New Zealand this month.

Current England cricketer Liam Livingstone recently spoke to PA about how “incredible” it is to have the Preston legend around.

The 30-year-old, who also plays for Lancashire, said: “He’s obviously been one of my heroes growing up. To have someone of his experience lingering around the dressing room is great for all the lads.

“When you see someone like Fred around, it’s always good to chat. Especially while you’re batting: there’s three and a half hours to pick the brains of someone who’s been there and done it.