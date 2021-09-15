Freckleton and Warton Scarecrow Trail back by popular demand

Abi Stones, organiser, said: "The Scarecrow Trail started last year during lockdown.

"This year people asked if we could do it again with a view to it being an annual event.

"Over 80 scarecrows were displayed this year across both villages. They were brilliant, people are so creative.

"Events like this really bring the community together. It was lovely to see families walking round and taking photos with all the scarecrows.

"Two local businesses, The Coach and Horses and Barnacle Bill's Chippy, both offered prizes for their favourites which was fabulous."

1. The Hungry Caterpillar was among the favourites at the Freckleton and Warton Scarecrow Trail Photo Sales

2. Sylvie Wenman with Paddington Bear Photo Sales

3. The giant hay bale bear was at Marsdens Funeral Home in Warton Photo Sales

4. Rob Isles created the paraglider scaregrow, which was picked out as one of the favourites by two local businesses The Coach and Horses and Barnacle Bill's Chippy Photo Sales