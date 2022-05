Sayers, a bakers and sandwich shop, at 11-13 Layton Road, Blackpool, was given the score after assessment on November 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Blackpool's 270 takeaways with ratings, 150 (56 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The resort’s food outlets are regularly inspected and the ratings are given out after they are judged on a number of factors, including hygiene.