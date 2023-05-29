The crews - from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, and St Annes, together with an aerial ladder platform from Preston - were called out to the property on Dauntesy Avenue, off Newton Drive, at 5.30am.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two jets, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire, but some crews were still at the scene by 10am, awaiting the arrival of a building inspector.

All persons at the address were accounted for as safe and well.

Fire crews were called out to a blaze on Dauntesy Avenue, Blackpool