Four fire engines rush to blaze at Blackpool house this morning

Four fire engines rushed to an address in Blackpool early this morning to tackle a domestic blaze.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th May 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:12 BST

The crews - from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, and St Annes, together with an aerial ladder platform from Preston - were called out to the property on Dauntesy Avenue, off Newton Drive, at 5.30am.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two jets, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire, but some crews were still at the scene by 10am, awaiting the arrival of a building inspector.

All persons at the address were accounted for as safe and well.

Fire crews were called out to a blaze on Dauntesy Avenue, BlackpoolFire crews were called out to a blaze on Dauntesy Avenue, Blackpool
Further details about the blaze have not yet been released.

