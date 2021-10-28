Four-day entertainment event planned in huge marquee in Fleetwood

The Marine Gardens in Fleetwood, will be the setting for the Sanctuary Space event in November

Sanctuary Space is set to be staged from Wednesday November 10 until Saturday 1November 13.

There will be creative workshops, exhibitions and entertainment.

Wyre Council, which is bringing the event to Fleetwood, says there will be something for everyone to enjoy from live entertainment to art displays and hands on creative sessions.

There will even be a family dance and chill disco on the final day – perfect for toddlers and Wyre’s youngest residents.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement at Wyre Council, said: “The last 18 months have been difficult for everyone.

"As we start to look towards recovering from the pandemic we wanted to create a space where people can come together to reflect on difficult times, but also to look to the future with positivity.

“Whilst we still have to be mindful of Covid, it is nice to be able to plan this kind of event after such a long time.

"Sanctuary space will be a showcase of local talent, for local people to enjoy. Do come along, all the events are free but check our website as some do need to be booked.”

The marquee will be divided into three specific parts:

The Art and Support Zone –an area at the entrance hosting local support services, creative workshops by local artists involved in the Wyre Creatives network. There will also be refreshments, served by the wonderful staff from Marine Hall and a soft space relaxation area for those who just want to chill.

The Sanctuary Street Exhibition Zone - A multi-sensory immersive exhibition which is the culmination of design work on old doors from Regenda and M and Y Construction, carried out in coastal communities.

The Sanctuary Stage Zone – A small auditorium which will be a platform for live entertainment.