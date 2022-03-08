Foster carers and adopters from Lancashire's LGBT+ community back national campaign

Now in its 10th year, LGBT+ Fostering and Adoption Week runs until Sunday 13 March.

The annual campaign encourages more lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender+ people to consider adoption and fostering and celebrates the achievements of those who have done so.

The campaign is run by New Family Social and supported locally by Lancashire County Council and Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LGBT+ Fostering and Adoption Week

Philip and David are foster carers for two boys, and feel they've had excellent support from the Fostering Network and Lancashire County Council: They said: “When considering becoming foster carers, we both felt a little hesitant as we are an LGBT+ couple who both work full time.

"After weighing up the pros and cons we decided we had a lot of love and care to give to children who needed it most.

"We have been adaptable and flexible with regards to the working life of foster caring and have been able to bring two brothers back together who were originally unable to maintain a strong relationship after many failed attempts.

"The boys are now long term, happy and stable and we enjoy completing various activities as a family at the weekends.

"We have had a lot of support and guidance from the fostering network and we know we have made the correct choice in choosing to foster with Lancashire County Council.”

Lancashire County Council is hosting several fostering information events where people can come along and speak to the team.

There is also an information evening on Tuesday 15 March. Further details are available on the county council's fostering web page.

County Councillor Cosima Towneley, cabinet member for children and families, said "We need more people to come forward as foster carers or adoptive parents to provide stable and loving families for children and young people that can't live with their parents.

"This campaign is very important as we need to encourage more people from the LGBT+ community to consider fostering and adoption.

"I hope David and Philip's story encourages more people to visit our fostering and adoption web pages, contact our teams or come to the events we're hosting to find out more."

Vicky Gent, chair of Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool, said: "We welcome applications from people of any sexuality or gender.

"We're particularly looking for adopters who will take brother and sister groups, or older children.

"You don’t have to be married or have a partner either, we have lots of excellent single adopters."What matters is that you can open your hearts and open your homes to a child who may have not had the greatest start in life."The adoption process includes everyone – having children can be for everyone."

Find out more about LGBT+ Fostering and Adoption Week on the New Family Social webpage.