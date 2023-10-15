Former world champion boxer Jane Couch is looking to scale the heights again.

But the ‘Fleetwood Assassin’ is not getting back in the ring – she is organising a sponsored hill climb next month to hep raise funds for a wellbeing and fun day with a difference.

Jane has set up a women’s support group in Fleetwood called the Chill Lounge and members are planning to climb ‘super hill’ Blencathra in Keswick this month.

Blencathra, also known as Saddleback, is one of the most northerly hills in the Lake District and has six separate fell tops, of which the highest is the Hallsfell Top at 2,848 feet.

Jane Couch (left) and Chill Lounge pals are planning to climb a 'super hill' for a good cause.

Jane set up the Chill Lounge in an effort to help the mental health and wellbeing of local women, a subject close to her heart, as she faced her own struggles after her high profile boxing career came to an end.

The women hope their Blencanthra endeavours can help raise funds for a free family fun and wellbeing day in Fleetwood, Joy Fest 24, which is being planned for January.

That event is being coordinated by Fleetwood women Karen Nicholson, founder of the Jars of Joy project.

Karen Nicholson (right) with her own jar of joy and mum Margaret Curphey

"Me and four of the Chill Lounge girls are climbing Blencathra in Keswick to try raise a bit of cash for this free wellbeing day, which is a really good cause.

"The organisers can’t put it on unless they get the funding, so we’re trying to help.

"It’s a big challenge, more scary than being in the ring!”

Jane and the girls will be tackling Blencathra on Saturday 28 and will be be guided by experienced climber Chris Ingham.

Joy Fest 24 is earmarked for the Marine Hall on Sunday January 14 and will include circus skills, laughter yoga, Brazilian drumming and many other activities.

Coordinator Karen Nicholson, 59, is the creator of Jars of Joy CIC, an innovative and successful wellbeing project.

The basic idea is that if people can get a glass jar, decorate it and fill it with items that make them happy and bring back fond memories, it can literally transform their mood and give them a sense of wellbeing and joy.

People attending the event will also be able to make their own jars of joy.

Karen said: “I want to create a free day with fun activities aiming to promote good mental health, wellbeing and joy, helping people to learn about longer term resilience.

"Mental health is really important in Fleetwood because it has some of the most deprived areas in the country.

"The event is costing more than I originally expected, over £11,000, because of the expense of hiring the hall, arranging for refreshments and with it being free to attend, so I’m hoping we can get enough support to cover the costs.”

Jane and the girl are hoping supporters will donate to the Joy Fest 24 finding page.

