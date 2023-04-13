Former UClan student, Big Brother contestant and BBC journalist brings UK's biggest book blogging event to Lancashire

38-year-old A.J. West is the co-founder of The Book Party, a popular book blogging event, alongside book publicist Victoria Hyde.

After a successful central London party last year, The Book Party will be held at the legendary Funny Girls, on July 15 this year, offering all ticket holders access to the world-famous cabaret show as well as an “unmissable” party.

Who is A.J. West?

The UK's biggest book blogger event is coming to Lancashire in July, courtesy of former Big Brother star and BBC journalist A.J. West (centre.)

Originally from Milton Keynes, A.J. (Andy) West studied English Literature and Journalism at UCLan, before having a career as a radio journalist. He started off at Rock FM Blackpool and then Radio Wave Blackpool, before moving to Dune FM Southport and finally BBC Radio 1.

A.J. famously left the BBC in 2015 after a row over Tyson Fury's appearance on the Sports Personality of the Year shortlist. More than 100,000 people had signed a petition following Fury’s controversial comments on women, homosexuality and abortion, which led to West, who identifies as gay, speaking out.

In 2016, he then appeared on Channel 4’s Big Brother where he proved popular with housemates and the public, coming fourth in the final episode.

Since then, A.J. has become a historical fiction novelist, founded The Book Party, and married former child actor Nicholas Robinson, best known for playing evacuee William Beech in Goodnight Mister Tom.

UCLan alumna AJ West and book publisher Victoria Hyde are bringing their national book blogging event to Blackpool from London. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

What is The Book Party?

The Book Party claims to be the UK’s biggest gathering of book fans, bringing together hundreds of readers and internationally bestselling authors from around the world for one massive celebration of the UK literary scene.

The first Book Party came about in 2021 when co-founders, AJ and Victoria realised there was a big divide between writers and reades.

Vic - who built her business from scratch as a mum during the pandemic - explained: “These days, authors need to connect with book bloggers but that’s not always easy. Meanwhile, readers often find themselves effectively excluded from author areas at festivals and expected to join long queues to meet their literary heroes. We think that approach is outdated.

The Book Party in Covent Garden last summer.

“The amazing publishers I work with understand and appreciate the role bloggers play in promoting books. At the same time, readers want to tell their favourite authors how much their work means to them. We’ve had writers and readers hugging each other in tears because it’s meant so much to meet each other. At The Book Party, everyone is a special guest, whether you’re a single parent finding friendship and escaping through your books or a jet-setting number 1 bestseller.”

The first Book Party was held in 2021 as a smaller affair, and then in 2022, they held their first huge celebration with a party in Central London attended by 200 book bloggers, readers and influencers, and 50 bestselling authors.

Now, organisers have decided to move the party to a new home… Blackpool!

AJ and Victoria launched the Book Party as they wanted to bridge the gap between writers and reades.

Why has the Book Party moved to Lancashire?

A.J. said: “This year, we wanted to make the event easier to access for people who struggle to afford the huge cost of London travel and hotels. Where better than Blackpool, with thousands of hotels and amazing venues?

"There have been some raised eyebrows in the book world about hosting the event in Blackpool, but that's exactly why we chose to bring The Book Party to the UK's premiere party resort! There's already lots of festivals around the country but this is for people who want to celebrate books with fun and friendship."

A.J. also had a more personal reason for wanting to bring the party to Lancashire, having began his career in Blackpool, coming out for the first time in the seaside resort, and citing Preston as “the making of me as a man”.

He explained: “I arrived in Preston as a very skinny 18 year old, and I'll never forget the very first moment I stepped off the train and walked into a little bakery, trying to find out where my halls were, feeling very alone and scared, and the lady in her hair net was instantly like ‘y’alright love, how are you, is it you first day at uni’. I instantly felt this is a home for me, a friendly place that I'm going to love. It has a very special place in my heart, and wherever I went around the world as a journalist afterwards, Mumbai, Sri Lanka, Burma, it all started in Preston, so I'm always gonna be grateful to that, and that's another big reason why I said to my co founder, Vic, I really want to take it to Lancashire.”

What can you expect from the Book Party Blackpool?

AJ said: “It's gonna be even bigger and better than last year's. We have some incredible people already confirmed including multimillion selling authors TM Logan and Claire McIntosh, along with a number of very exciting debut novelists. We already have over 100 readers and book influences who are very excited about making new friends and contacts.

“Our mantra with the book party is that everyone's a special guest. If you're shy, a bit of an introvert, somebody who likes to hide with your books, but you think ‘that sounds like something I would like to go to, but I'm nervous’, please don't be, reach out to us. We have a book buddy scheme, where other nervous readers who've been before, can be your friend, and help you feel comfortable. If you suffer from social anxiety, we're here for you, because it isn't just an event for extrovert, it's an event for anyone, and you're every bit as welcome as anyone else.”

How to get tickets?

Tickets cost £50 - including full access to the Funny Girls show - and can be bought online at: www.thebookparty.co.uk.

You do not need to have a blog or be an author to attend.

