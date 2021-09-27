Former Fylde music teacher Brenda dies, aged 99

Brenda Skyrme died just a few days before what would have been her 100th birthday and her funeral is at St Margaret's Church, St Annes on Tuesday, September 28.

She leaves a husband Gwynne, who is 99, son Martin and daughters Marion and Sarah, and was also a dedicated grandmother and great-grandmother.

After moving to St Annes from Bristol in the 1950s, she became involved at St Margaret's and proceeds from her production Out of the Blue contributed towards the building of the current church.

Brenda Skyrme

She sang in the St Annes Amateur Operatic Society, was a producer, musical director and choreographer at Our Lady Star of the Sea along with directing many gang shows and also taught at the Blackpool and the Fylde college.

During the 1970, Brenda owned a fashion shop Madeleine Gowns in St Annes and for many years, taught piano and singing, the latter until she was 93 years old.

Daughter Marion said: "She was a committed Christian, a supportive friend to many, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

"She was a lively character with an active mind and throughout her life her two great loves have always been music and painting - the family home is full of her work.

"Her skills and interests have been extensive, from dressmaker to milliner, gardener, and a skilled ballroom dancer and we are thankful for her life."

Donations in Brenda's memory are being invited for the Mother's Union. Inquiries to Lytham Funeral Services tel. 01253 733909.

