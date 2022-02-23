The former Queen Mary School pupil held the office when her late husband Harry was mayor in 1976-77.

Audrey was a keen fund-raiser, serving on various committees, such as Lytham St Annes Lifeboats, the RSPCA and the World Wildlife Fund.

She leaves children Barrie and Philippa, four grand children and seven grandchildren, and Philippa said: “She was a very social person and knew loads of people in Lytham and St Annes.”

Former mayoress Audrey Cartmell has died, aged 96

The couple met at a dance and married at St Thomas Church, St Annes in 1946.

Audrey’s funeral is at St Thomas Church on Tuesday, March 1, starting at 12.15pm.

Donations in her memory to the RSPCA c/o Roland Whitehead and Daughter funeral director (01253 780860).

