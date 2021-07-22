Former Fleetwood Sea Cadets leader to finally receive his British Citizen Award

Lt Cdr Derek Scrivener is to finally receive his British Citizen Award

Lt Cdr Derek Scrivener, 93, of Beach Road, was commanding officer of Fleetwood Sea Cadets for 28 years until 1986, during which time the unit excelled on several fronts.

In July last year was told he had been awarded the BCA and he was set to be presented with it in March this year, but Covid restrictions meant the ceremony had to be postponed.

However, he is now due to receive the medal from the High Sheriff of Lancashire, Edwin Booth, at a special award event at Fleetwood's North Euston Hotel on Friday July 30.

The BCA , also known as The People's Honours, is held bi-annually in the United Kingdom for individuals doing extraordinary work in their local community.

Derek was selected from thousands of nominations and his was one of only 25 such awards bi-annually.

Paul Reynolds, a former member of Fleetwood Sea Cadet himself, was among a group in the town who nominated Derek for the award.

He said: "As many people in Fleetwood will be aware, Cdr Scrivener was the driving force behind Fleetwood Sea Cadets for along time.

"The unit achieved many awards and the band were the very best in the country.

"Derek dedicated his life to serving Queen and country in the Royal Navy, then the Sea Cadet Corps, Rossall School Cadet Force, The Fleetwood Civic Society and the Royal Naval Association amongst others.

"It is indeed time that his dedication was rewarded. Congratulations Sir and very well deserved!"

When Derek first heard he was receive the BCA, he modestly said: "I didn’t know such a thing as the British Citizen Award existed.

“I think it’s an excellent award but it was a big surprise that I’d been given it and I didn’t think I should get it.

“Without the lads of Fleetwood - and later the girls too - it wouldn’t have happened."