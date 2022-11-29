News you can trust since 1873
Former coach Mark Nelson's artworks on display at Fylde Rugby Club

Former Fylde rugby head coach Mark Nelson is staging his 10th annual art show at Fylde’s Woodlands Memorial Ground clubhouse in Blackpool Road, Ansdell on Sunday, December 4 .

By Tony Durkin
15 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 11:10am

The exhibition entitled ‘A Bit of an Art Do 10’ will be open from 1pm to 6 pm in the Woodlands Suite and is free entry with everyone welcome to go along.

In addition to being an art show, the afternoon is also a popular social event.

It’s the first showing of Mark’s work since lockdown and there will be many new works on display, with originals, prints and cards all available.

The exhibition of Mark Nelson's art is on Sunday, December 4.

Works on show will include ‘Lancashire’s Coastal Gem’ and ‘Yellow’, part of Mark’s Natural World Collection painted during lockdown.

Mark is part of and supporter of the recently-formed Fylde Coast Resilience Group which is seeking to aid social, creative and business development in the Fylde coast area.

For a preview of some of the work on show at the exhibition, go to www.marknelsonartist.com .

The works on show at the exhibition will include 'Lancashire's Coastal Gem'.
