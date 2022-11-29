Former coach Mark Nelson's artworks on display at Fylde Rugby Club
Former Fylde rugby head coach Mark Nelson is staging his 10th annual art show at Fylde’s Woodlands Memorial Ground clubhouse in Blackpool Road, Ansdell on Sunday, December 4 .
The exhibition entitled ‘A Bit of an Art Do 10’ will be open from 1pm to 6 pm in the Woodlands Suite and is free entry with everyone welcome to go along.
In addition to being an art show, the afternoon is also a popular social event.
It’s the first showing of Mark’s work since lockdown and there will be many new works on display, with originals, prints and cards all available.
Works on show will include ‘Lancashire’s Coastal Gem’ and ‘Yellow’, part of Mark’s Natural World Collection painted during lockdown.
Mark is part of and supporter of the recently-formed Fylde Coast Resilience Group which is seeking to aid social, creative and business development in the Fylde coast area.
For a preview of some of the work on show at the exhibition, go to www.marknelsonartist.com .