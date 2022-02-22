Former Cleveleys care home shut down by fire service for safety breaches will be turned into flats

The Morvern Care Centre, on South Promenade, Cleveleys, closed in December 2020 after failing to make urgent improvements ordered by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an "inadequate" care rating three months before.

Following the closure, the owner of the care home, Sinclair Ventures Ltd, submitted plans to Wyre Council for the building to be turned into a block of 29 self-contained residential apartments.

The former Movern Care Centre

These were approved by council planners last week.

Some 19 two-bedroom apartments and 10 one-bedroom apartments will be created, along with some external alterations inclduing balconies and cladding. A neighbouring bungalow on Coronation Road, also owned by Sinclair Ventures Ltd, will be demolished to make way for a 24-space car park, adding to the eight spaces already onsite.

Previously, Wyre Council had received three planning applications to build the three storey block of flats on the site occupied by the bungalow. However, these were rejected due to the size and scale of the development, which was deemed inappropriate for the local street scene.

A planning statement submitted by De Pol chartered town planners said: "As the care centre has recently closed and is now vacant, there is an understandable requirement to find a new use for the property as soon as possible. It is considered that its conversion and adaptation into apartments would be a most appropriate use for both the building and its location."

They said: "The proposed development will secure direct investment into the local economy, whilst economic prosperity will also be secured through the provision of jobs during the construction phase and through the multiplier effect with new residents investing in new fittings and furnishings. Furthermore, future residents of the proposed development will contribute towards local trade and promote the greater use of local facilities.

"The proposals will make effective use of a vacant building and of land; they will enhance the built environment by way making significant improvements to the external facades of the building and by way of landscaping."

A Wyre Council committee report found that 'the application would not result in any change to the footprint or height of the building'.

"In its current form the building does have a rundown appearance and fails to positively contribute to the character and visual amenity of the area," they said.