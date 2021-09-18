Former Blackpool mayor Sylvia Taylor dies after long illness

Ivan and Sylvia Taylor on their wedding anniversary in December last year

She died on Thursday following a battle with kidney and bladder cancer, aged 82. The flag was flown at half mast at Blackpool town hall yesterday in her memory.

Her husband, Coun Ivan Taylor, still represents Claremont ward, and is Blackpool's longest standing councillor, serving 52 years so far. He said: "She was kind and always got on well with people. When she was Mayor in particular she was a very good communicator, and she was able to talk to people in a low-key way. Everything she did was straight-forward, honest and hard working, and that's the sort of person she was.

"She was a person of very high integrity, and at the same time a great person and fun to be around."

Mrs Taylor was the Mayor of Blackpool for the 2012/13 year. In 2016, she was made an Honorary Alderman, a title given to people who have delivered exceptional service to the council, but are no longer serving members. She was among the first aldermen named in Blackpool in 40 years.

She and Coun Taylor celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in December last year - though celebrations were post-poned due to the Covid-19.

Coun Taylor said: "She was very, very well thought of in all aspects of her work on the council and elsewhere. She was also a county councillor for a time, and then later became a district councillor for the unity authority.

"She always got on well with people and as a councillor she was very effective. She did a number of important things such as chairing important committees, and a lot of people have told me how much their appreciated and admired all that she did for Blackpool over quite a vast number of years."