Mrs Hind served as the resort’s coroner for nine years, up to her retirement in 2013.

She succeeded Sam Lee in the role following his death after she was previously deputy coroner from 1989.

Mrs Hind said on her retirement: “It has been the most enormous privilege and pleasure to have served the people of Blackpool over many years.

Former Blackpool and Fylde Coroner Anne Hind has died, aged 79.

“I have been proud to have followed in the footsteps of the late Sammy Lee and the late John Budd. In common with them, I have worked in Blackpool all my life, both as a solicitor of the supreme court, deputy coroner and coroner. I know the town well and the problems it faces with a transient population, areas of poverty and the scourge of drugs.”

Mrs Hind said that of all the deaths she had presided over in her time as coroner, the helicopter that came down in Morecambe Bay in 2006 would stick in her memory.

“It was a very big case of multiple deaths, ” she said.

“The people who perished were from all over the country.”

She also felt Blackpool was a unique town for a coroner because of its tourism status, and as a coroner, dealt with people when they are at their most vulnerable.

“I have been blessed to be in a situation to help them, supported by a wonderful team of equally dedicated people,” she said.

“The people of Blackpool have been very close to my heart. ”

Mrs Hind was a dedicated Rotarian, being appointed president of he Blackpool South Rotary Club soon after her retirement, in succession to her husband Eric. She was previously club secretary.

She said on her appointment: “Team members are like pieces of a jigsaw. Each member’s part is essential, each dependent on each other and only by coming together and working as a team can success be achieved.”

Along with Eric, Mrs Hind, who died in the Alexander Nursing Home in Poulton, leaves nephew and niece David and Jane.

