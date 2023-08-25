A Blackpool footwear repair business is running a campaign to take in and restore donated old school shoes and get them to those who need them.

Conor Devlin, the owner of Sneaker Cleaner Blackpool, is based at Abingdon Street Market and has joined forces with the market to run the community-minded project, called Little Soles.

He has set up two collection bins inside the market and kind-hearted folk have been keen to donate old shoes that are no longer needed.

The 31 year old is using the skills he employs in his main business, which sees him clean and repair various kinds of footwear for customers, instead of them being thrown away.

Conor Devlin (right), of Sneaker Cleaner Blackpool, with Joe Walmsley, manager of Abingdon Street Market

Conor, who set up two Sneaker Cleaner operations in his native Belfast and how has a third since moving to Blackpool, said: “Little Soles is a win-win situation and people here have been brilliant with shoe donations so far.

"It means these old shoes are not going to waste and we can also help families who may otherwise struggle to buy new ones for their children.

"With the rise in the cost of living, a lot of families out there are struggling to pay for things like school uniforms.

"If we can help with just one aspect of that, it can only help.

"We’re looking at shoes right across the age range, for children aged from six to 18.”

Conor has already established links with high school Unity Academy, on Warbreck Hill Road, which has pupils who can benefit from the scheme.

He is looking to work with other schools and a number of local charities to reach the families who need the shoes.

And the businessman says he has other community projects in the pipeline.

He said: "Over in Belfast, we have a few projects up and running which benefit local people and I’m hoping to do the same here.”