Footpath on Blackpool's Grange Park estate to be closed for a week
A well-used footpath on Blackpool’s Grange Park estate is to be closed off next week.
By Richard Hunt
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Oct 2022, 5:06pm
The footway that runs from Bathurst Avenue to Dingle Avenue – known locally as the Black Path – will be closed for up to a week from Monday October 24.
This is allow drainage work to be carried out to alleviate flooding to the footpath.
Barriers and signage will be put in placeto inform residents of the move.
The cycle path from Dinmore Avenue to Dingle Avenue will remain open.