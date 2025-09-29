Football star Paul Merson heads to Fylde Coast this week: everything you need to know

Football star Paul Merson is hosting a special evening on the Fylde Coast this week, and whether you have tickets already or still need convincing, below is everything you need to know.

Former professional footballer and manager turned sports pundit and Strictly Come Dancing star, Paul Merson, wil take to a Fylde Coast stage this week.

When and why is Nik heading to the Fylde Coast?

The London born star is hosting an event called ‘Paul Merson - My Life!’ at the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Wednesday, October .

What can we expect from the show?

In An Evening with Paul Merson, the 57-year-old will discuss his illustrious football career which includes, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and England.

He will discuss games, dressing room/training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a successful football club.

Paul will also discuss his experiences off the pitch, including his addictions, his depression and his media career.

The show description reads: “Paul’s wit and charisma makes an[] entertaining night and engaging evening for football fans.”

The host for the evening will be Talksport and ex Arsenal team mate Perry Groves, whilst there will also be a chance to pose questions to Paul.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, standard tickets are £31.50.

A limited number of VIP tickets are also available, affording the opportunity for a meet and greet with the legendary players and a photograph opportunity before the show.

VIP tickets, which cost £66:50 gets you entry to the venue at 5.45pm for Meet & Greet, a VIP lanyard on arrival, best seats, meet and greet Paul, a professional photo to take away on the night and a digital version of their photo available to download 24 hours after the event.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

You can also contact the Lowther Pavilion Box Office on 01253 794221 or by emailing [email protected].