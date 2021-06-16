Football club hands over more than £19,000 of vaccination centre cash to dog charity

David Haythornthwaite, AFC Fylde chairman, and first team manager Jim Bentley presented the funds received for the Mill Farm vaccination centre to Dogs For Good Charity at Thursday’s

Fans’ Forum.

A cheque for £19, 390 was handed over to Dogs for Good representatives Charlotte Fryer, her husband Steve, and Vicky Blackmore, to help support the work that they do.

David Haythornthwaite said: “Dogs for Good are a truly fantastic charity, who do some amazing things.

“We are delighted to be able to gift this money, which will go towards a great cause and help many people.

“If you’re not familiar with their program, I highly recommend that you take a look at their website – it is fantastic what they do.

“The vaccination centre situated in Bradley’s Bar has been a tremendous success.

“On some days there have been over 600 people vaccinated and the money we have been paid by Wesham Pharmacy for the use of the facility has now gone to a good cause.”

Stephanie Lawless, Dogs for Good public fund-raising manager, said: “All of us at Dogs for Good are thrilled to bits to receive this fabulous donation from our generous friends at AFC

Fylde. The partnership between our organisations has gone from strength to strength over the past 5 years and this money will really help us continue our life-changing work.”

AFC Fylde Football Club has a long-standing relationship with the Dogs for Good charity, which specialises in assisting individuals with disabilities by providing them with expertly trained

dogs.

Visit www.dogsforgood.org