New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven establishments from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Of these, three are restaurant/cafe/canteens in Blackpool, two are restaurant/cafe/canteens in Fylde, and there is one takeaway in both Fleetwood and Freckleton.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Mill Farm T/A Churchills Conference and Function Suites & Millano's Located at Mill Farm Sports Stadium, Coronation Way. Rated 3 star on Aug 16.

Urban Eats Fleetwood Located at at Stall 301, Fleetwood Market, Adelaide Street, Fleetwood. Rated four star on Aug 17.

Annas Sandwich Shop Located at at 23 Lytham Road, Freckleton. Rated 2 star on Aug 17.

The Coffee Bean Located at 77 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes. Rated 4 star on Aug 18.