Food hygiene ratings handed to seven establishments in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven establishments from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST

Of these, three are restaurant/cafe/canteens in Blackpool, two are restaurant/cafe/canteens in Fylde, and there is one takeaway in both Fleetwood and Freckleton.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Ordered by the date the rating was received (least to most recent.)

1. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre food hygiene ratings

Ordered by the date the rating was received (least to most recent.) Photo: Google Maps

Located at Mill Farm Sports Stadium, Coronation Way. Rated 3 star on Aug 16.

2. Mill Farm T/A Churchills Conference and Function Suites & Millano's

Located at Mill Farm Sports Stadium, Coronation Way. Rated 3 star on Aug 16. Photo: Google Maps

Located at at Stall 301, Fleetwood Market, Adelaide Street, Fleetwood. Rated four star on Aug 17.

3. Urban Eats Fleetwood

Located at at Stall 301, Fleetwood Market, Adelaide Street, Fleetwood. Rated four star on Aug 17. Photo: Google Maps

Located at at 23 Lytham Road, Freckleton. Rated 2 star on Aug 17.

4. Annas Sandwich Shop

Located at at 23 Lytham Road, Freckleton. Rated 2 star on Aug 17. Photo: Google Maps

Located at 77 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes. Rated 4 star on Aug 18.

5. The Coffee Bean

Located at 77 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes. Rated 4 star on Aug 18. Photo: Google Maps

Located at at 109-113 Highfield Road, Blackpool. Rated 3 star on Aug 24.

6. Baby Kingfisher

Located at at 109-113 Highfield Road, Blackpool. Rated 3 star on Aug 24. Photo: Google Maps

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratingsBlackpoolFyldeFreckletonFleetwood