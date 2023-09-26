Food hygiene ratings handed to seven establishments in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven establishments from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
Of these, three are restaurant/cafe/canteens in Blackpool, two are restaurant/cafe/canteens in Fylde, and there is one takeaway in both Fleetwood and Freckleton.
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
