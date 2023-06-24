News you can trust since 1873
Food hygiene ratings Blackpool: 12 restaurants, cafes and takeaways given new scores following recent inspections

Twelve Blackpool food outlets have been given new food hygiene scores following recent inspections in September, according to the Food Standards Agency's website
By Andy Moffatt
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero and one star in the last four weeks:

Beach Food Hut, a takeaway at Kiosk 3a Coral Island 1-23 Promenade, Blackpool; given a two-star rating on May 11

1. Beach Food Hut

Beach Food Hut, a takeaway at Kiosk 3a Coral Island 1-23 Promenade, Blackpool; given a two-star rating on May 11 Photo: Google Maps

Kebab Hut, a takeaway at 9a Station Road, Blackpool, was given a two-star rating on May 4

2. Kebab Hut

Kebab Hut, a takeaway at 9a Station Road, Blackpool, was given a two-star rating on May 4 Photo: Google Maps

Torsway Fish and Chips at 41 Torsway Avenue, Blackpool, was given a three-star rating on May 11

3. Torsway Fish and Chips

Torsway Fish and Chips at 41 Torsway Avenue, Blackpool, was given a three-star rating on May 11 Photo: Google Maps

The Monkey's Grill, a takeaway at 55 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, was given two-star rating on May 11

4. The Monkey's Grill

The Monkey's Grill, a takeaway at 55 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, was given two-star rating on May 11 Photo: Google Maps

Buttermilk, at 101 Highfield Road, Blackpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 5.

5. Buttermilk

Buttermilk, at 101 Highfield Road, Blackpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 5. Photo: Google Maps

Tea Pot, at 219 Lytham Road, Blackpool was also given a score of four on May 5.

6. Teapot Cafe

Tea Pot, at 219 Lytham Road, Blackpool was also given a score of four on May 5. Photo: Google Maps

The Village Pizzeria, a takeaway on Blackpool at 24 Foxhall Road, Blackpool, was given a one-star rating on May 4

7. Village Pizzeria

The Village Pizzeria, a takeaway on Blackpool at 24 Foxhall Road, Blackpool, was given a one-star rating on May 4 Photo: Google Maps

Jimmy's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Trafalgar Road, Blackpool was given a three-star score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

8. Jimmy's cafe.jpg

Jimmy's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Trafalgar Road, Blackpool was given a three-star score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Jimmy's Cafe

