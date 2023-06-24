Twelve Blackpool food outlets have been given new food hygiene scores following recent inspections in September, according to the Food Standards Agency's website

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero and one star in the last four weeks:

Beach Food Hut, a takeaway at Kiosk 3a Coral Island 1-23 Promenade, Blackpool; given a two-star rating on May 11

Kebab Hut, a takeaway at 9a Station Road, Blackpool, was given a two-star rating on May 4

Torsway Fish and Chips at 41 Torsway Avenue, Blackpool, was given a three-star rating on May 11

The Monkey's Grill, a takeaway at 55 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, was given two-star rating on May 11

Buttermilk, at 101 Highfield Road, Blackpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 5.

Teapot Cafe Tea Pot, at 219 Lytham Road, Blackpool was also given a score of four on May 5.

Village Pizzeria, a takeaway on Blackpool at 24 Foxhall Road, Blackpool, was given a one-star rating on May 4

Jimmy's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Trafalgar Road, Blackpool was given a three-star score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.