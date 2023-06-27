News you can trust since 1873
Food hygiene ratings Blackpool: 12 pubs, restaurants and cafés given five star ratings in recent weeks

A total of 12 food outlets have been given the highest marks possible.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded five stars during recent weeks.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs in Blackpool with five star ratings

1. Blackpool food hygiene

Restaurants, cafes and pubs in Blackpool with five star ratings Photo: Google Maps

Rated 5: Silcocks at 125-141 Promenade, Blackpool; rated on May 18

2. Silcocks Palace

Rated 5: Silcocks at 125-141 Promenade, Blackpool; rated on May 18 Photo: Google Maps

Rated 5: Coral Island at Coral Island 1-23 Promenade, Blackpool; rated on June 1

3. Coral Island

Rated 5: Coral Island at Coral Island 1-23 Promenade, Blackpool; rated on June 1 Photo: Google Maps

Rated 5: Chit Chat Cafe at Flat 1 Tulloch Court Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool; rated on May 30

4. Chit Chat Cafe

Rated 5: Chit Chat Cafe at Flat 1 Tulloch Court Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool; rated on May 30 Photo: Google Maps

Rated 5: The Salvation Army at The Citadel Raikes Parade, Blackpool; rated on May 22

5. The Salvation Army

Rated 5: The Salvation Army at The Citadel Raikes Parade, Blackpool; rated on May 22 Photo: Google Maps

Rated 5: C Fresh at 72 Foxhall Road, Blackpool; rated on June 1

6. C Fresh

Rated 5: C Fresh at 72 Foxhall Road, Blackpool; rated on June 1 Photo: Google Maps

Rated 5: No10 Ale House at 258 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool; rated on May 19

7. No10 Ale House

Rated 5: No10 Ale House at 258 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool; rated on May 19 Photo: Google Maps

Pleasure Beach at Promenade, Blackpool; rated on June 1

8. Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Pleasure Beach at Promenade, Blackpool; rated on June 1 Photo: Google Maps

