A total of 12 food outlets have been given the highest marks possible.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded five stars during recent weeks.
1. Blackpool food hygiene
2. Silcocks Palace
Rated 5: Silcocks at 125-141 Promenade, Blackpool; rated on May 18 Photo: Google Maps
3. Coral Island
Rated 5: Coral Island at Coral Island 1-23 Promenade, Blackpool; rated on June 1 Photo: Google Maps
4. Chit Chat Cafe
Rated 5: Chit Chat Cafe at Flat 1 Tulloch Court Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool; rated on May 30 Photo: Google Maps
5. The Salvation Army
Rated 5: The Salvation Army at The Citadel Raikes Parade, Blackpool; rated on May 22 Photo: Google Maps
6. C Fresh
Rated 5: C Fresh at 72 Foxhall Road, Blackpool; rated on June 1 Photo: Google Maps
7. No10 Ale House
Rated 5: No10 Ale House at 258 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool; rated on May 19 Photo: Google Maps
8. Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Pleasure Beach at Promenade, Blackpool; rated on June 1 Photo: Google Maps