Food hall plans for former Poulton Police Station are withdrawn

Artist's impression of plans to turn the former Poulton Police Station into an artisan food and drink venue, showing a plan of the street frontage by architects Stanton Andrews.

The police station, on Market Place, closed in 2018 and after the site was bought by Choice Hotels in February 2019 the company announced plans to create Bobby’s Yard, offering top local, independent food and drink.

A public consultation was held to let people see the proposals in detail and a team was on hand to answer questions from the public.

After the application was finally lodged with Wyre planners in May this year, a spokesman for Choice Hotels said at that time: “Poulton is a place where we have been looking to invest for some time, however finding the right property was key.

Poulton Police Station closed in 2018

“The former police station is an exciting site at the heart of Poulton’s town centre and will allow us to be fully immersed in the Poulton community.”

However, Wyre's planning site has now listed the application as withdrawn. Choice Hotels were approached for a comment on the latest developments but were not available for a statement.

There was a great deal of interest in the proposals in Poulton itself, where Market Place has seen a number of new food and drink developments.

Before Christmas, plans were lodged by EA Wallace Ltd to transform the former Santander bank into a new bar on the street.

In the ambitious plans by Choice Hotels, the existing police station building and its historic features were to be retained.

Business space for independent delis, cafes or food and beverage retailers would have been created at the front of the building with outdoor seating overlooking Market Square.

The entrance to the food hall would have been been through the prominent station archway and the remainder of the station was to be refurbished, while the external ancillary buildings at the rear of the station would be demolished to make way for a 120 cover dining courtyard, boasting several market stalls.