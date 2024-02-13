Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are concerned that proposed new rules will lead to a surge in people dumping rubbish in the countryside and down alleyways.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has agreed to new rules to restrict inert waste (such as rubble, concrete, soil and plasterboard) arriving by van or trailer to three 25kg bags or items – or equivalent – per visit. The limit will not apply to residents using cars. But locals think it's a bad idea that will lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

"The fly tipping at moment is ridiculous and will only get worse," said Scott Roberts. "It should be open to all without having to pay for it whether that be a van car or trailer. We pay for these services and aren’t allowed to take full advantage of it."

Many residents feel it's unfair to place restrictions on people who are trying to 'do the right thing'.

Phil Moran said: "Why not just take the rubbish and put a charge on it for vans. Surely this would mean the more responsible people will take the hit and reduce the inevitable fly tipping?"

Meanwhile, a ban on people visiting the recycling centres on foot, which was introduced in 2021, will be made permanent for safety reasons.

"If people are responsible enough to use their time to fill their trailers and cars and take it to the tip they should be welcomed," said Tracey Jane Taylor Ward. "Most of it’s recyclable anyway. What’s the problem?"

Cabinet member for environment and climate change Shaun Turner stressed that most trips to household waste centres are made by car and so “the majority of residents will be completely unaffected by this policy”.

He also insisted there was no reason to believe the change would result in an increase in the illegal dumping of waste.

“Most fly-tipping is carried out by unscrupulous businesses who do not want to pay for the waste in the first place. We only accept household waste…[and as] fly-tipping carries penalties of an unlimited fine and up to five years in prison, we believe the average householder will not risk such penalties."