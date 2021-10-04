Fleetwood's MP Cat Smith, GP Mark Spencer and dad of three Michael Belk among London Marathon runners

Michael Belk of Fleetwood with his London Marathon medal

They joined thousands of runners in this year's event, many of them in fancy dress costumes.

Michael Belk, 35, of Teviot Avenue, Fleetwood, got involved in the challenge in a bid to raise money for non-profit organisation Kidneys for Life, which is based at the renal kidney unit at Manchester Royal Infirmary, where seven-year-old Edward had his operation in March.

Fortunately, in Edward’s case his brave mum Helen Clapp was a perfect match and was able to donate one of her kidneys for the operation.

Cat Smith has raised funds for food banks after completing the London Marathon

Michael, who works all over the world as a crane operator on pipe-laying vessels, and 34-year-old Helen, a medical secretary at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, have two other children, Harriet, nine, and two-year-old Arthur.

Running a marathon for the first time, he posted a time of four hours 26 minutes but, more importantly, has so far raised more than £3,200 for his cause.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who sponsored me. It was tough but it was worth it.”

Edward has made good progress since his operation, despite a minor infection recently.

Fleetwood GP Mark Spencer and son Alex, known as Lex

Cat Smith, the MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, also took part, raising more than £2,500 for foodbanks in her Fleetwood and Lancaster constituencies.

She said: “I’d really like to thank everyone who sponsored me for the London Marathon.

“There were times when I was wondered what I’d let myself in for, but having so much support really motivated me to keep training!”

Cat will be sharing her sponsorship money with the foodbank in Fleetwood and the Trussell Trust which provides emergency food packs for families in Lancaster and Morecambe.

“According to The Trussell Trust, in 2010/11 their network distributed 61,000 emergency food parcels. This year that has risen to 2.5 million,” explained Cat. “This winter, more than ever, thousands of families will be relying on our foodbanks to stay alive. I’m pleased to have done my bit to help.”

You can still sponsor Cat by heading here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/catsmithmp.And Fleetwood GP Dr Mark Spencer celebrated his 60th birthday by taking part in the event with son Lex, raising 2,315 for Macmillan Cancer Support.