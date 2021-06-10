Fleetwood's Flakefleet school charms England fans with latest video

Flakefleet Primary pupils spur on the England team

Youngsters from Flakefleet Primary School, no strangers to attention after the choir reached the final of Britain's Got Talent two years ago, have warmed the hearts of mums, dads - and England fans - with their short film.

Set to the stirring sounds of Land of Hope and Glory (Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March no 1), pupils of all ages are seen waving their St George's flags and dancing in accompaniment to the music.

The video is on YouTube and has already gone down a storm with parents on the school Facebook site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes just days before the England team play their first match in the European Championships 2020, delayed from last year because of Covid restrictions.

Gareth Southgate's men will be taking on Croatia at Wembley on Sunday at 2pm in their openeing match, facing the team they lost to in the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018,

Flakefleet, led my head teacher Dave McPartlin, has adopted the motto 'Dare to Dream' as part of an ethos of positivity in the school.

The school, on Northfleet Avenue, has produced a string of light-hearted videos in recent years, including a spectacular 'Royal wedding'.

Mr McPartlin said: "Things have been a bit serious over the last 12 months, because of the Covid lockdowns.

"In school, we weren't able to celebrate Christmas in the school like we usually do.

"So this was just a chance for us to be a have a bit of fun and get everyone involved.

"We really did have a lot of of fun making this one and were able to lend a little bit of support to the England team at the same time."