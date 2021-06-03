Fleetwood youngsters set for free swimming after town council grant

Fleetwood's YMCA leisure centre pool

Fleetwood youngsters will soon be able to enjoy free swimming at the town's YMCA leisure centre pool after funding was agreed by Fleetwood Town Council.

At the moment, children of Fleetwood residents are able to enjoy these concessions during school holidays due to an existing deal struck between the Town Council and the YMCA, which runs the centre.

But once restrictions are fully lifted in the next few weeks, they will be able to enjoy free swimming during all the weekends and after-school hours, thanks to a grant of £13,500 to the YMCA agreed by Town Council members at the latest meeting.

Coun Mary Stirzaker, vice chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: "It's a win-win situation, because it will enable children to be able to afford to use the pool on a regular basis.

"Children who live by the sea should be able to swim and we wanted to make sure they could afford to make use of the facility in our town.

"And it will also help to ensure the YMCA swimming pool at Fleetwood is given maximum use."

The YMCA pool, owned by Wyre Council , was shut for more than a year due to the Covid lockdown and regular users feared for its future.

A campaign group was set up and councillors in the port also voiced concerns about plans to reopen Garstang but not Fleetwood.

However, Government funding allowed Wyre to reopen both Fleetwood and Garstang pools last month.

Coun Lorraine Beavers added: "It's important the pool in Fleetwood is used and the grant is also intended to support this facility."

The free swimming at all times will come into affect once the Government has confirmed a date for all restrictions to be fully lifted, expected to be later this month.

At the moment, outside of school holidays, it would cost children £3.80 each to swim and adults £5.80, and discount family deal of £12 for a family of two adults and two children.

When the new free sessions are brought in, youngsters must attend the first session with parents who will need to provide proof of residence in Fleetwood, by means of a utility bill.

The children will then be given a card they can use every time.