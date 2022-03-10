Robyn Crowford, aged five, had been given a costume of the wizard character Hermione Granger for her birthday and decided to wear it to school for the book day event.

But while her dress looked perfectly like Hermione’s, the wig was more reminiscent of another character from the Potter series– the friendly giant Hagrid, played by Robbie Coltrane.

Dad Nick noticed other parents had posted social media photos of their children in character for World Book Day, so he sent out a cute photo of Robyn on Twitter with the line ‘We have a Hemione with Hagrid hair’.

JK Rowling sent a tweet after seeing Nick Crowford's photo of daughter Robyn

And quicker than a flourish from Hermione’s magic wand, the famous writer responded: “It’s the character fusion the world’s been waiting for!”

Data analyst Nick, 39, of Darbishire Road, said: "We’re all big Harry Potter fans so we loved it when she sent that reply, we couldn’t believe it.

"My wife Emma has read the books and we have both seen all the films. Robyn loves the character Hermione.

"The wig was just crazy and when I took a photo I just thought a few of our friends would see it.

Robyn Crowford's online photo attracted a response from JK Rowling

"Then I noticed that JK Rowling had got back with a message – when I told Robyn, her face lit up.”

The Harry Potter series of books and films follow the adventures of Harry, Hermione and their friends at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the books have been translated into more than 80 languages.

Emma, 33, and Nick, who have a two year old daughter, April, and are expecting a third child as well, are big supporters of World Book Day and believe it really does encourage youngsters to read for pleasure.

Robyn is a pupil at Shakespeare Primary School in Fleetwood, where pupils turned up as their favourite literary characters for the book event.

As it happened, Robyn decided not to wear the wig for school but ended up combining the character of Hermione with another character – Harry Potter himself.