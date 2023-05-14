Gill Cooper, a Watchkeeper with NCI Fleetwood since 2018, spotted three boys heading out to Kings Scar as the tide made its inevitable advance towards the shore. Realising the boys were in danger, she called HM Coastguard and Fleetwood Coastguard, led by Coastguard Station Officer, Mark Sumner, were quickly on the scene.

Fleetwood RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was also requested to launch as safety cover. They stood by whilst the Coastguard made their way towards the boys, who by now were cut off by the incoming tide.

All three boys were returned to shore, cold and wet, but none the worse for the experience.

To compound to the afternoon of drama, Gill had spotted a further two families who were also in danger of being cut off and husband Colin, also a Watchkeeper and Station Manager with NCI Fleetwood, quickly responded to his wife’s request for support with the busy afternoon.

When could I be in danger from incoming tides at Fleetwood?

Ian Glass, Water Safety Officer for NCI Fleetwood said; ‘The boys were very lucky the volunteers of National Coastwatch were on hand. There could have been a very different outcome if Gill hadn’t called the Coastguard. We urge visitors to check tide times and to remember the danger hours, between two and three hours BEFORE high tide, when the tide is in full flow and travelling very quickly. Should you wish to walk out to Kings Scar, phone the Coastwatch station on 01253 870618 before you leave, for up to date tide and weather information. They will also keep an eye on you !’

How can I keep children safe on the beach?

Colin Cooper, Station Manager at NCI Fleetwood said; ‘This was excellent multi-agency work, with our safety partners, Fleetwood Coastguard and Fleetwood RNLI. Supporting each other helps keep both visitors and local families safe, when visiting our shores.’

