Fleetwood school's talent show to fund memorial for much-loved pupil

Lucy Willacy-Brown was much loved at Larkholme Primary School

Larkholme Primary School will be putting on the talent extravaganza to help raise funds for the school’s memorial garden in memory of Lucy Willacy-Brown.

Lucy Willacy-Brown was so bubbly and popular at Larkholme that her unexpected death last September was “like a light going out” at the school, one staff member said.

Although the youngster was born with spina bifida and had a number of related health issues, staff say she never let it hold her back and her death from complications came as a total shock to everyone.

The school, on Windermere Avenue, is trying to raise £30,000 for a special garden area in memrory of Lucy and so far the school has raised around £12,000.

Lucy’s mum Nikki, 30, said: ”It’s wondereful the school is doing this. It shows how much Lucy is remembered.”

Larkholme's Got Talent is open to the public and takes place at the North Euston Hotel on Friday November 12, from 6pm to 8.15pm.

Then there will be a late show, just for adults, from 8.45pm onwards.

Tickets cost £10 for adults but include children with the price.