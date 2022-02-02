Fleetwood school's £1.8k boost for Trinity Hospice after elf run

Around 270 pupils from Fleetwood's Chaucer Primary School, all dressed as elves, were joined by 40 adults for their annual Elf Run just before Christmas.

Their aim was to raise funds for Trinity Hospice in memory of a much-loved member of staff, Carole Jackson, who was the office manager at the Chaucer Road school for 24 years, during which time she became popular with staff, children and parents alike.

But everyone at the school was left devastated when Carole died at Trinity Hospice from cancer last year, aged just 58.

Chaucer Primary School's Oakley Porter, Toby Squires and Hermoine Squires with Lauren Codling from Trinity Hospice.

She left husband Barry and daughter Carley.

This week Chaucer handed over a cheque for a impressive £1,808 to Trinity Hospice representative Lauren Codling.

Andrea Logue, a long-serving teaching assistant at the school, said: “Carole was here at Chaucer for a long time and several generations will remember her with fondness.

“She had been a friendly face at Chaucer since 1995.

Shelley Hammill with pupils Kaycie and Jacob. It is hoped the elf run can raise as much money as possible for Trinity Hospice.

“Most of the children at the school today knew her very well."

All the children were excited about the elf run and some parents came along too.

Trinity Hospice and its children’s wing, Brian House, are well supported in Fleetwood via donations and fundraisers.