Fleetwood school's elf run in memory of popular staff member

Around 270 pupils, all dressed as elves, were joined by 40 adults for the seafront walk, aimed at raising money for Trinity Hospice in memory of a much-loved member of staff.

Carole Jackson was the office manager at the Chaucer Road school for 24 years, during which time she became popular with staff, children and parents alike.

But everyone at the school was left devastated when Carole died at Trinity Hospice from cancer last year, aged just 58.

She left husband Barry and daughter Carley.

Chaucer staged a similar event two years ago when the school decided to stage a fun, festive event and agreed that it should service as a fund-raiser for Trinity Hospice in memory of Carole.

It was such a popular event they decided to stage it again, after missing out last year because of the Covid pandemic.

The youngsters, aged from reception class to Year 6, turned up to shool in various versions of the red and yellow elf costume.

Andrea Logue, a long-serving teaching assistant at the school, said: “Carole was here at Chaucer for a long time and several generations will remember her with fondness.

“She had been a friendly face at Chaucer since 1995.

“Most of the children at the school today knew her very well."

All the children were excited about the elf run and some parents came along too.

Trinity Hospice and its children’s wing, Brian House, are well supported in Fleetwood via donations and fundraisers.

The Bispham-based facilities rely on donations as it costs £8 million a year to run its services.

The school will know by Monday how much has been raised.

Hopefully, it will be an elfy sum!

1. The pupils at Chaucer Primary School certainly got into the spirit of the elf run. Pictured is pupil Oakley. Photo Sales

2. Shelley Hammill with pupils Kaycie and Jacob. It is hoped the elf run can raise as much money as possible for Trinity Hospice. Photo Sales

3. Chaucer Primary School pupil Sylar got into the spirit of the elf run Photo Sales

4. Hats off to the fundraising pupils of Fleetwood's Chaucer Primary School Photo Sales