Fleetwood school reaches a third of target for memorial to much-loved pupil

Lucy Willacy-Brown was so bubbly and popular at Larkholme Primary that her unexpected death last September was “like a light going out” at the school, one staff member said.

Lucy, aged eight, was born with spina bifida and had a number of related health issues, but she never let it hold her back.

Staff and pupils resolved to create a special area in the school grounds in her memory - and it has now reached just under £10,000, with a little more money still to come in.

The campaign will keep going until it reaches that £30,000 target.

Lucy's mum Nikki Willacy, 30, of Duddon Avenue, said:" I knew our Lucy was popular but to have her classmates wanting to design a memorial area for her shows how special she was.

"She was the sort of child, no matter what pain she was in, she was always more bothered about how other people were.

"When I went to pick up her up from school, I could always hear her laugh coming from the corridor before I even got in the building."

Nikki, supported by partner Barry, has two other daughters, Katie, 12 and Alesha, six, and added: "Larkholme have been really good, they've always been there for us when we needed them.

"The support from people has been brilliant."

Throughout this year, pupils and parents from the Windermere Avenue school, backed by the community, have been raising funds for the project.

The garden is to have a stage and an area for dressing up, as Lucy loved to perform and was part of the school choir.

There will also be teepees for the children to sit and chat, a mud kitchen, and planters filled with daffodils.

The children and staff of Larkholme have already participated in a yellow day’ where everyone came dressed in Lucy’s favourite colour to raise £367.

Pupil Jamie Hay raised £1,156 by cycling from Fleetwood beach to Cleveleys beach and back every day in April.

Bobby Casson, another school friend,has raised hundreds of pounds after cycling from Fleetwood to Starr Gate and back.

Donations have also come in from a number of generous supporters.

School bursar Jan Watson said of Lucy : “She was always full of positivity and smiled her way through life."