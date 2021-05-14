Fleetwood school raising £30k for memorial to much-loved pupil

Lucy Willacy-Brown was a much-loved pupil at Larkholme Primary School in Fleetwood

Lucy Willacy-Brown was so bubbly and popular at Larkholme Primary School that her unexpected death last September was "like a light going out" at the school, one staff member said.

Although the youngster was born with spina bifida and had a number of related health issues, staff say she never let it hold her back and her death came from complications

came as a total shock to everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larkholme pupils during the yellow fundraiser

For the last few months staff, pupils and parents from the Windermere Avenue school, generously supported by the local community, have been raising funds and £4,700 has been reached so far.

This garden area will have a stage and an area for dressing up, as Lucy loved to perform as was part of the school choir.

There will also be teepees for the children to sit and chat together, a mud kitchen area and planters filled with daffodils which will come up each spring to give the school a sea of yellow.

School bursar Jan Watson said: "At only eight years old, Lucy had already overcome many barriers to life, but she never let her disabilities define her - she was always full of positivity and smiled her way through life.

Jamie Hay with Miss Sam Gardner and Mrs Ella Wilson

"He death was such a shock, it was like a light going out at the school, it has left such a dint."

" In order to remember Lucy, the children at the school have designed an outdoor memorial area where they can go to remember Lucy and all of the things she loved."

The memorial garden will also benefit current and future pupils at the school and the project is supported by Lucy's family, including mum Nikki and stepdad Barry Shaw.

During the half term later this month, Baxter Homes will voluntarily begin the groundwork for the memorial area.

The children and staff of Larkholme have already participated in a ‘yellow day’where everyone came dressed in yellow as it was Lucy’s favourite colour, raising raised £367.

The pupils are also currently taking part in a sponsored event where they will walk a marathon by the end of the Summer Term.

Some pupils have already done their bit, with youngsters Jamie Hay raising a phenomenal £1156 in by cycling from Fleetwood Beach to Cleveleys Beach and back every day

throughout April.

Another pupil at the school, Bobby Casson, has so far raised a total of £600 in preparation for completing an individual sponsored cycle from Fleetwood to Starr Gate and back, while other pupils are also individually raising money.

A grand raffle is also being planned, with a number of impressive prizes on offer.

If anyone from the local community would like to get involved with the fundraising, can offer raffle prizes or would like to donate towards the fundraiser, they are asked to contact Ella Wilson or Sam Gardner atLarkholme Primary School on (01253) 874024 .