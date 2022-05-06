The Fleetwood school’s year eight team proved to be the best in their age group among the British schools taking part in the Word Mania 2022 event.

Organised by LiteracyPlanet, a leading online English literacy platform that helps improve pupil learning, Word Mania is an interactive digital word-building game which this year had its biggest yet number of participations.

Pupils from across the UK, from year groups one to nine, raced against the clock to help their school climb the leaderboard by dragging and rearranging letter tiles in only three minutes to build as many words as they could from a set of 15 randomly generated letters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although students from 2,607 schools across 68 countries were involved, building an astounding 103 million words, the teams were directly competing against those from their own countries.

Students from across the United Kingdom in years 1-9 raced against the clock to help their school climb the leaderboard; dragging and rearranging letter tiles in only 3 minutes to build as many words as they could from a set of 15 randomly generated letters.

Cardinal Allen’s lead teacher of English, Mrs Nicola Snelling, said: “Our pupils have thoroughly enjoyed Word Mania as they found the three-minute challenges fun and engaging and they loved the competitive element allowing them to compete with friends and other schools nationally.

"We will definitely continue to participate year on year.”

One pupil said: “This makes learning a lot of fun!”

Competing for a share of £80,000, participants broke all Word Mania records in 2022, playing 4,790,865 games and dedicating 14,372,595 minutes to develop their word spelling skills.

The highest score in a single game achieved 43,496 points and the longest word created was ‘Otorhinolaryngologists’.

Tom Richardson, CEO, LiteracyPlanet, said: “We have been blown away, dazzled and enthralled by the competition and skill of students all around the world.

“Word Mania is first of all about having fun, but it is also about supporting teachers in driving interest, passion and understanding of words and language from their students.