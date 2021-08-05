Fleetwood Rotary scheme helps create fresh water supply for Nigerian community

Water had to be carried in plastic bottles and a wheelbarrow before the bore holes were created

The scheme, initiated by Fleetwood Rotary Club through member Maurice Dowsing, has created the availability of vital, clean water for a community in the Nigerian town of Vom, in Plateau State.

Maurice, who lives in Fleetwood, helped organise the construction of four boreholes and a toilet block which provided for the local population, helped by £45,000 which was raised for the project through the Rotarians.

The scheme has even been featured on Nigerian TV.

Tap water flows at Vom for the first time

It was back in 2004 that Maurice first visited Vom as part of a project by Fleetwood's Emmanuel Church to support Vom Christian Hospital, as the church's former minister Steve Carling had connections with the area.

Maurice identified an issue with water supply in Vom and was moved by seeing children pushing wheelbarrows up the fairly steep hill and dirt paths, carrying two 15 litre plastic containers of water, taken from one of the few streams that fed the area.

He set about trying to do something about it.

Maurice was given invaluable help by a UK-registered Christian charity called TASTE, which was set up to encourage the spread of sustainable technology in Nigeria, developing a drilling team responsible for the construction of community boreholes.

Maurice Dowsing helped initiate the water project

Maurice said: "I realised how privileged we are in the UK to be able to turn on a tap and water come out!

"I hoped then, that someday, he would be able to help the people of Vom to have some of the same facilities.

"It has taken 17 years to fulfil that dream but I am so pleased that, with the help of Fleetwood Rotary and various Nigerian Christian organisations such as TASTE, we have been able to provide, at least in some small way, clean water and sanitation there."

The supply of clean fresh water has often been problematic in the area and is vital if water-borne diseases are to be avoided

The water comes clear and fresh from the volcanic rock of the area which has seeped into the ground.

A primary challenge was to find a way of getting it out.