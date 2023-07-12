The big event, which combines fundraising activities, fun events, a sail past of vessels and an open day for the station, was due to take place on Saturday (July 15), from 11am onwards.

But the port’s Lifeboat team has confirmed today (Wednesday July 12) that it has reluctantly had to call the event off due to a warning of adverse weather on the day.

A previous Fleetwood lifeboat Day, showing a sail past of the lifeboat. Picture Martin Bostock

In a statement on its Facebook site, Fleetwood RNLI said: "Unfortunately, due to the weather warnings issued for the weekend, we have had to make the very difficult decision to postpone our lifeboat station open day this coming Saturday

“We have a new date for our lifeboat station open day on Saturday, 19 August 2023.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment.

“We take the safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers, and sponsors very seriously.”

The open day is a major annual event for the station and its biggest fundraiser of the year.

