Fleetwood RNLI postpones this weekend's annual open day fundraiser due to weather warning

Fleetwood RNLI has had to postpone its traditional Lifeboat Station Open Day – planned for this weekend - until next month, it has announced.
By Richard Hunt
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

The big event, which combines fundraising activities, fun events, a sail past of vessels and an open day for the station, was due to take place on Saturday (July 15), from 11am onwards.

But the port’s Lifeboat team has confirmed today (Wednesday July 12) that it has reluctantly had to call the event off due to a warning of adverse weather on the day.

A previous Fleetwood lifeboat Day, showing a sail past of the lifeboat. Picture Martin BostockA previous Fleetwood lifeboat Day, showing a sail past of the lifeboat. Picture Martin Bostock
A previous Fleetwood lifeboat Day, showing a sail past of the lifeboat. Picture Martin Bostock
In a statement on its Facebook site, Fleetwood RNLI said: "Unfortunately, due to the weather warnings issued for the weekend, we have had to make the very difficult decision to postpone our lifeboat station open day this coming Saturday

“We have a new date for our lifeboat station open day on Saturday, 19 August 2023.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment.

“We take the safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers, and sponsors very seriously.”

The open day is a major annual event for the station and its biggest fundraiser of the year.

It is given huge support in Fleetwood and attracts visitors from further afield as well.

Preparations are still underway for when the big day, which also features live entertainment, stalls and hot food, is staged next month.

