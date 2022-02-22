Fleetwood RNLI in urgent plea for more voluntary helpers

Shop volunteers at Fleetwood RNLI - but the service is now struggling for numbers

The global pandemic has hit many charities and Fleetwood RNLI, the saving lives at sea charity, is no exception.

With fundraising all but discontinued because of the restrictions over the past two years, the RNLI team have now discovered their volunteer numbers have been seriously depleted and urgently need to recruit a new support team.

Hannah Presgrave, RNLI’s Community Manager for Lancashire and Merseyside, said: “For the past two years, RNLI Fleetwood’s support volunteers have done an incredible job, in very difficult circumstances, keeping donations flowing into their lifeboat station.

“But for all sorts of reasons, we now find ourselves with a depleted support team and an urgent need to recruit across the board, from shop manager and shop staff, to event fundraisers, who will help events like Fleetwood’s Lifeboat Day.

“Other roles that need filling are visit’s officers and even a treasurer, secretary and chairman.

“We can promise you will make new friends, maybe even meet old ones and you will also know, that you are helping to save lives at sea.”

Fleetwood Lifeboat Station, which also houses the town’s Coastguards, is among the busiest in the North of England.

While its volunteer crews continue to carry out their vital lifesaving efforts, other volunteers play a crucial role in helping to keep the operation going smoothly.

In the past two years, Fleetwood lifeboat has launched 113 times and the RNLI volunteers continued to operate 24/7 throughout the pandemic, helping to save lives at sea, in all conditions.