Fleetwood RNLI given £1,000 boost

Fleetwood Lifeboat has been given a welcome boost thanks to a generous donation of £1,000.

The gift was made by the Onward Lodge of Freemasons, based at the town’s Masonic Lodge on Mount Road.

Fleetwood RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, Captain Dave Eccles and Coxswain Tony Cowell (pictured with lodge master Barrie Whiteside) were on hand to receive a £1,000 donation at the lodge.

The pair were invited to join the lodge for dinner, prior to the presentation and were able to find out first hand how the Masonic organisation operates and raises much needed funds for deserving causes.

The donation comes at the start of the RNLI’s Christmas fund raising campaign, Perfect Storm, which highlights how the volunteers of the life saving charity are busier than ever, but find their income reducing.

Tony Cowell, coxswain at Fleetwood, one of the busiest stations in the North West, said: “We give our heartfelt thanks to the members of Onward Lodge for their fantastic donation of £1,000.

“We are so grateful for the support we receive from the local community and we know they appreciate the time, commitment and dedication that our volunteers give to the lifeboat service.”