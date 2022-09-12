The people of Fleetwood have joined others across the Fylde coast in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and only months ago the nation was celebrating her Platinum Jubilee as she marked a remarkable 70 years on the throne, with a huge event in Fleetwood and street parties.

Since the Queen’s death on Thursday (September 8) at Balmoral in Scotland, her eldest son has been declared King as Charles III, with an official proclamation held at Wyre Civic Centre on Monday (September 12).

Books of Condolence have been placed in Fleetwood's Marine Hall and Wyre Civic Centre, Poulton

Books of Condolence have been set up at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall, Wyre Civic Centre as well as the Visit Garstang Centre.

Fleetwood Town Council also plans to set up a book at its office on Poulton Road.

At the Marine Hall, staff said there had been 85 people visiting the venue at the weekend to sign the book, with a further 40 by early afternoon on Monday.

Kate Nelson, box office lead at the Marine Hall, said: “We have been pretty busy here, people have been coming in specifically to sign the book and pay their own personal tributes.

"There have been mixed reactions – the majority of them have been very sombre but one or two wanted to celebrate her life.

"One gentleman burst into tears and was too upset to sign it!”

The book will be in place until Friday this week at least, but may remain at the venue until well into next week.

Fleetwood Town Council put a photo of the Queen on it’s website.

Coun Cheryl Raynor, chairman of the Town Council, said: “We are all deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

"We thank her for her unwavering dedication to her duties as our Monarch.

"Queen Elizabeth ll gave 70 years of service and devotion to our Country and the Commonwealth, and has been the one constant in all our lives. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.”

She added later: “I didn’t expect to be as upset as I was when I heard the news. I burst into tears.