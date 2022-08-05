The Fleetwood Parkrun team meet at the promenade every Saturday

Fleetwood's parkrun is part of a national network of timed 5k events across nearly 800 locations and the course is on the flat pathway from the Marine Hall, out and a little past the Rossall Observation Tower, and then back to the start.

The route offering beautiful views of the beach and across Morecambe Bay.

It takes place every Saturday at 9am but the event tomorrow (Saturday, August 6) marks the fourth anniversary.

Runners taking part in the Fleetwood parkrun

Sue Ashton, who is one of the race directors, said: “The parkrun is for everyone, local resident or visitor, whether they are a serious athlete or the fun-runner who wants to improve their fitness and enjoys the sense of community.

"It’s also for all ages as we have children taking part alongside their parents and one of our regulars is 90 years young!“Many participants use the parkrun to support their health and wellbeing, stepping up from couch-to-5K or as rehab from injury and illness - even at a steady walking pace the course takes under an hour to complete - and just being involved really boosts your self-confidence.”

The parkrun events couldn’t happen without volunteers, on the day and collating the results for the national database.

Around 15 are needed every week to cover the marshaling points and the start/finish area, involving less than two hours commitment.

One volunteer, Ian Cameron, says it is hugely rewarding and said: “I volunteer because it makes me feel like I'm making a useful contribution to the community.

"I enjoy the camaraderie between volunteers, making new friends and the positive feedback and the appreciation from runners.”