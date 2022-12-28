Thanks to their help, Marianna Mitchell, 52, was able to fill no less than 136 shoe boxes with a variety of compact goodies such as chocolates, sweets, toiletries, small items of clothing and other sundries.

Ex-soldier Marianna, wanted to bring some festive cheer for her son, 22 year old Trooper (Tpr) Anthony Finch, who is on a six month tour in northern Europe and for the first time, has not been able to come home for Christmas and New Year.

She was going to send him a parcel to cheer him up and then decided to extend it to the other members of the squadron serving with him in the King’s Royal Hussars regiment.

Marianna Mitchell with granddaughter Paiton Ackroyd, Syd and Sheree Little and some of the shoe boxes and goodies at the Steamer pub, Fleetwood.

Syd and Sheree, who run The Steamer pub on Queens Terrace, Fleetwood, heard about her campaign because Marianna often holds breakfast sessions there for veterans.

They offered the pub as a collection point and even donated a strong of items for the boxes.

Mum-of-four Marianna said: “The response has been amazing and I’d just like to thank everyone who donated things for the boxes or who helped pack them.

Some of the show boxes collected by Marianna Mitchell at the Steamer pub in Fleetwood

"When they arrived at the army base, Anthony dressed as Father Christmas and handed out the boxes to all his army pals.

"It was a bit of light-hearted fun for them and I know they appreciated it.

"Soldiers just get on with things generally but it is hard when they are away from their families over Christmas and New Year.

"It was nice to just give them something to unwrap, to show they were being thought of.”

Trooper Anthony Finch, dressed as Santa, with all the festive shoe boxes

Anthony sent a message, saying: “To the amazing people who have been helping my mother with the boxes for the squadron, from the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank you enough.

"The lads and ladies have been chuffed to bits to receive them.”

Marianna sent off all the boxes via Chatsworth Post Office in Fleetwood.