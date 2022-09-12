Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has announced a consultation into emergency cover plans over the next three years, including proposals that firefighters undertake 12-hour day or night shifts, providing 24-hour cover from the station.

The changes would affect seven stations including Fleetwood, South Shore, Bispham, Lancaster, Morecambe, Skelmersdale, and Hyndburn.

Fleetwood MP says firefighters have raised fears with her about how changes could affect the service

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service argues that the ‘’flexible’ plans amount to an investment in frontline services and an increase in the number of firefighters from 502 to 527 which will ensure the rescue service is fit for the future.

However firefighting unions say that first appliance response times are currently operating at 85% achievement instead of their 90% target - and they say the new proposals would only make things worse.

Ms Smith said: “The government’s constant slashing of budgets, a crisis in recruitment and retention and an effective pay-cut means the service is under extreme strain.

“These changes could further impact its ability to keep our town and its citizens safe.

Firefighters in Lancashire have raised concerns over plans to overhaul the service

"I’d encourage everyone to get involved with the consultation to make sure their voices are heard.”

The public consultation at www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/emergencycover closes on October 14.

But Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said of its emergency cover review: “We have considered data, met with staff and trade unions, looked at new and emerging risks and explored new technologies and equipment to arrive at a set of proposals we feel will make the best possible use of our resources to provide the best possible services for the people of Lancashire.”

Firefighters and firefighter control staff are also preparing for a ballot for strike action, following consultation in Fire Brigades Union branches and a meeting of the union’s executive council.

The decision follows firefighters and firefighter control staff receiving a 2% annual pay offer on 27 June, which has not been improved upon since despite union representations to multiple parties.

Ms Smith added: “Firefighters must be paid fairly and it’s the responsibility of fire service employers to provide decent pay offers.”