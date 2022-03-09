Explaining how he got on the popular show, now in its third season, Paul, 52 who has 20 years fashion and design experience, is a visual merchandiser and describes his style as Mid-Century minimalist, said: "I watched the show during lockdown as I love watching creative shows.

"My reality having turned the big 50 at the beginning of lockdown was very productive and questioning the status quo looking to the next phase of my life, career and fulfilling my ambitions.

"After watching episode six when it asked if anyone was interested in applying I put my name forward and from there it all happened so quickly and filming started last May."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Paul from Fleetwood will be appearing on the TV show

The first episode of the show focuses on five rooms and five pairings of new apartment blocks in Manchester where the contestants have to create iconic designs for a young media couple.

Andrew who was paired with 39-year-old Amy from London, said: "I did the living, dining room and Amy did the bedroom and then we collaborated on a home office."

"The whole series surpassed my expectations in so many ways. We visited some amazing destinations around the country and each challenge was completely different to the previous.

"Everybody on the show was really interesting, especially finding out how these established interior designers got started."

Alan Carr will return for a third season of Interior Design Masters on BBC One

"It became very important to me as I progressed through each challenge why I was doing this? Not just for myself, but most importantly my mum and dad, who were my biggest fans and at an early age could see how creative I am. It’s my family and friends who inspire me.

"The landscape is changing. The world's changing around us and we have to adapt."

What did he think of the Chatty Man himself?

"He's really interesting and funny."

Unable to comment on how far he progressed in the show Paul, who has developed a website called Dressing Bedrooms, added: "I want to set up myself in interior design and this is my opportunity to make that transition."

Good luck in the show and the future Andrew!