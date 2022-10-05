Scott Bamber, 40, finished the iconic but challenging 26.2-mile race on Sunday (October 2) in five hours, 54 minutes and 46 seconds, raising more than £4,000 for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

The quality engineer, who works for a global heating company, was diagnosed with a lemon-size meningioma in July 2020 after being referred for a CT scan following a routine eye test, when a Specsavers’ optician noticed unusual pressure behind his right eye.

He underwent a craniotomy two months later but an infection saw him rushed back into hospital in November to have part of his skull removed.

Brain tumour patient Scott Bamber, of Fleetwood, completed the London Marathon

His last operation took place in April 2021, when he had a replacement metal plate fitted.

Speaking after the race, he said: “I feel amazing because it’s such a progression from where I’ve been.

"Two years ago, I had a craniotomy and now I’ve run the London Marathon, which is something I’ve been building up to for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Bamber running the London Marathon for Brain Tumour Research

"I’m feeling really emotional about it because it was a target of my recovery.

"After three operations and months of rehab I am well and truly on the road to recover, albeit with a few setbacks along the way.

“I want to raise funds for this incredible charity who do so much to find solutions and raise awareness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott, of Darbishire Road, added: “The atmosphere was incredible; it really does spur you on and give you that extra lift. I heard the crowd shouting ‘Scotty Boy’, which I’d usually hate but didn’t mind for once; I was just happy for the support!”

Scott Bamber (far right) with other Brain Tumour Research runners in the London Marathon

Scott spent the first half of the race with fellow Brain Tumour Research runners Nicki Hopkins and Rachel Higgins, who he had met queuing up beforehand. He said they were ‘amazing’ and running with them had given him a ‘massive boost’.

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Scott is an inspiration to us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Running a marathon is no mean feat, but to do so as a brain tumour patient in recovery is even more incredible.”

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet, historically, just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

"We’re working to change this and are really grateful for Scott’s support as it’s only by working together that we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.

To add to Scott’s fundraising tally, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Scott-Bamber2022.