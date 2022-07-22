Fleetwood Lifeboat Day proved to be a massive success

The big day, staged on Saturday July 16, raised a final total of £5,675, including £2,400 from the RNLI shop on the day.

It was by the far the biggest sum raised in the history the annual event.

The spectacle included a sail past of yachts from Fleetwood Marina, a demonstration by the lifeboats and even a real life rescue after a yacht ran aground.

There were also raffle and tombola stalls, children’s games, a bar and food kiosks.

Coxswain Daryl Randles said: “We can’t thank everyone enough for their fantastic support.”

The event had to be postponed for the previous two years because of the Covid pandemic.

The service relies heavily on donations and fundraising events and Fleetwood Lifeboat Day has traditionally been its biggest moneyspinner of the year.