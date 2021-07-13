Fleetwood hosting three-day arts festival at the end of week

How the In Memoriam display will look

Transported is taking place in the Marine Gardens and runs from Friday until Sunday, at 11am to 4pm daily.

It is being organised by LeftCoast in partnership with the SpareParts Festival, which usually runs in tandem with the Fleetwood Festival of Transport.

However, when the latter (also known as Tram Sunday) was cancelled this year, the team came up with an alternative.

Activities will feature “In Memoriam”, a flag installation from internationally acclaimed artist Luke Jerram.

This temporary memorial offers the public a space to visit and remember those lost to the COVID-19 crisis.

The artwork is also intended as a tribute to the NHS staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the past year.

It is a space for reflection and future intentions.

Created from over 100 hospital bedsheets flown from flag posts, the installation will be arranged for people to wander through it at different times of the day.

The striking visual of “In Memoriam” will be complimented by a soundscape from artist Anthony Davey who has been commissioned to create an audio artwork to be played across the weekend.

Broadcasted from The Mount, the soundscape will feature conversations, stories, quotes and songs from Fleetwood residents.

Visitors are invited to sit and listen to this whilst taking in the overview of the installation at the Marine Hall Gardens.

Local residents are also invited to contribute further to the weekend’s activities through Flag Up, a participation project which allows the people of Fleetwood to

share their reflections from the past year.

Currently, SpareParts and LeftCoast are collecting people's contributions to this project at four sites across town.

These sites are Fleetwood Market, Fleetwood Library, Healthier Fleetwood (Affinity Centre) and the Inside Out Exhibition (Old Fleetwood Hospital).