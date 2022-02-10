Fleetwood Hall care home rated 'good' across the board after inspection

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Fleetwood Hall, on Chatsworth Avenue, in December.

In its report, the home’s staff were praised for being caring and responsive and residents were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

Fleetwood Hall is a purpose-built care home specialising in the care of people aged 65 and over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Hall care home in Fleetwood rated 'good'

The 62-bedroom home is part of the Sandstone Care Group and provides specialist dementia, residential and short-term respite care.

The last rating for the service under the previous provider was good, published in December 2019.

The unannounced CQC inspection was carried out on December 8 and looked at five key categories, including whether the home was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Inspectors awarded a Good to every category.

The home’s Registered Manager Joanne Warren

In the newly published CQC report, staff were praised for ‘treating people with dignity and respect’ and for ‘working hard with people to provide meaningful social activities to provide stimulation and exercise’.

The report said that residents were able to bring their own items into their rooms to personalise them. A choice of meals, snacks and drinks was available throughout the day and staff ‘knew people’s preferences on how they liked their drinks and made them accordingly’.

Communal areas were provided where residents can relax and spend time with others. Plans were also in place to add points of interest in the corridors for people to investigate as they walked around the home, which was being refurbished at the time of the inspection.

The home was noted for its work to promote safety through its layout and hygiene practices and for facilitating visits for people living in the home in accordance with the current guidance.

The home’s activity coordinators, who put on their own original pantomime at Christmas involving residents and staff, were praised for their ‘hard work and engagement with people’.

During their visit, the CQC inspectors spoke with three people who used the service and 11 relatives about their experience of the care provided. They also talked to ten members of staff including the nominated individual, registered manager, deputy manager, care workers, a maintenance person and the chef. Staff ‘spoke with pride of the culture at the home’.

They also reviewed a variety of records and sought feedback from the local authority and professionals who work with the home. Health and safety and infection control measures were also reviewed.

The home’s Registered Manager Joanne Warren said: “We are delighted that the CQC has awarded Fleetwood Hall Care Home ‘Good’ across the board.

“We have a whole team of extremely dedicated and caring people working here and it is rewarding to see their work being noted by the inspectors.”